Chilly Mornings and Warmer Afternoons

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is still winter so some chilly mornings ahead, but high temperatures warm into next week. The airmass is still fairly cool on Friday and the wind will pick up a bit from the southeast in the afternoon so wind chills will still be a little chilly. After some bone-chilling cold the last few days we’re looking ahead to highs in the 70s next week. No rain in the forecast the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

