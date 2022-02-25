Chilly Mornings and Warmer Afternoons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is still winter so some chilly mornings ahead, but high temperatures warm into next week. The airmass is still fairly cool on Friday and the wind will pick up a bit from the southeast in the afternoon so wind chills will still be a little chilly. After some bone-chilling cold the last few days we’re looking ahead to highs in the 70s next week. No rain in the forecast the next few days.

