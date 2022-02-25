Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery hosts their fifth annual Academic Advantage event

Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery(source: Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Alyssa Riggs
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has partnered with local schools for their fifth annual Academic Advantage event.

Students from Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD can attend the event for free and will be given advice on future healthcare careers.

During the event, students will also be given tools and resources from 40 universities on how to stand out in the college admission process.

The Academic Advantage event will take place on Tuesday Feb. 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

To sign up for the event call (806) 353-1055 or email svaldez@fullsmiledental.com.

