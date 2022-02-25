Amarillo non-profit bakery reflects on current events in Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo non-profit bakery has been raising funds for those in the war zone of Ukraine for many years.

It all started back in 2013, when Glenda Moore, founder and director of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, began serving in Ukraine.

She says she fell in love with the people and how much they want to serve others and help their nation get better.

The recent events remind her of the Summer of 2014 when she was in Ukraine before the war began.

“That’s when the Malaysia Airlines went down, so if you can imagine as Americans, getting on that plane and leaving our Ukrainian friends there and knowing that they were going to have to stay there was really hard, so today felt very similar to that, that we can’t be there with them and they’re having to face this alone,” said Moore.

The Kind House Bakery uses donations through baked goods to deliver coal, medicine, medical equipment, groceries, repair homes and help in any other way that may be needed.

“They’ve been under shellings for the last three or four days and so because of that we are not currently delivering anymore coal there until we hear how things are, we are not sure of their status right now,” said Moore.

She says she knew there was a possibility these events could happen, so funds were sent over early and she says they are prepared to help.

“We don’t know what that looks like right now, we do know that they woke up to a new reality today,” said Moore.

Moore has gone through sleepless nights, talking with the connections she still has over there.

“Sending us pictures of things that they’re seeing, happening even during broad daylight, seeing the helicopters come over, seeing firings happening right in front of their windows and knowing they can’t stay,” said Moore.

She wants people to know Ukrainians don’t want war and just want peace.

“I would beg for people to look for pictures of them and see they are just like you and me and they just want to be treated fairly and they have a right to feel safe just like you and I do,” said Moore.

If you want a baked good, you can go to their website and give the bakery a three day notice and when it is ready you will pick it up at 2100 SW 60th Ave.

The goods are not priced, the bakery wants donors to choose how much they want to give.

The bakery also accepts donated items on the porch.

Items in need are:

Powdered sugar

Salted butter

Evaporated milk

Pecans

Chocolate chips

Large foil

10x10x6 cake boxes

19x14x4 cake boxes

10 inch cake rounds

Volunteers are also needed.

One current volunteer says it is an impacting experience.

“Just seeing the people that are over there is enough to make you want to volunteer,” said Laura Fox, volunteer.

