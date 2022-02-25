Who's Hiring?
Actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Actor Sean Penn is working on a documentary in Ukraine as Russia begins its invasion.

He has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and attended news conferences.

The office of the president says Penn came to Kyiv to tell the world the truth about what’s happening.

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.

Vice Media Group confirmed the project but wouldn’t say if Penn was involved.

In November, the actor spent time in Ukraine, meeting with troops as tensions rose with Russia.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

