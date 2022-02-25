2 facing federal charges after $3.4 million of drugs found in tires of vehicle near Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after two suspects were arrested for possession of around $3.4 million of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to court documents, on Feb. 20 at around 4:29 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a Ford that was traveling eastbound on I-40 for failing to signal change lane.

The trooper noticed criminal indicators and asked the driver Rosalba Sotelo and passenger Jose Miguel Qunitero-Zavala to search the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was called in and indicated drugs were present inside the tires of the vehicle.

The vehicle was taken to Oldham County Sheriff’s Office where the tries were removed from the rims revealing bundles of meth attached to all four wheels.

Sotelo and Jose Quintero-Zavala are booked at Randall County Jail on a federal hold.

They admitted the drugs are from Nogales, Mexico and were paid around $10,000 to take the drugs to Tulsa.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth around $3.4 million.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.