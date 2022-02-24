Who's Hiring?
Thursday’s Forecast: Cold Morning, Warming PM

Winter Weather Alerts for Today
Winter Weather Alerts for Today(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST
Wind chills will be bitterly cold ranging from 5 to -10 degrees through the mid-morning hours. The far SE Panhandle has a chance at seeing freezing fog and a light wintry mix through the mid-afternoon. High temperatures will range with the central and SW warming into the 40s with the N/E remaining chilly in the 20s and 30s. Skies will begin clearing this afternoon!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

