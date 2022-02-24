Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after 13-year-old girl dies from shooting on Mesa Verde Drive

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for murder after a 13-year-old girl was shot and later died this afternoon.

According to officials, on Wednesday, February 23, at around 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched near Mesa Verde on a shooting.

When officers arrived, they met with a man on scene who led them to the girl inside the home.

She had a gun shot wound and was transported to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

18-year-old Leontre Hayes, was arrested for the shooting of this girl and was booked into the Potter County Jail for Murder.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo police find car involved in hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold weather continues, possible patches of snow

Latest News

The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary that involves several firearms...
Deaf Smith County officials investigating burglary involving stolen firearms
‘It was kind of suffocating’: Homeowners share their concerns of smoke damage after ‘Cadillac...
‘It was kind of suffocating’: Homeowners share their concerns of smoke damage after ‘Cadillac Fire’
KFDA News at Six
AmTech’s 911 Call Center increases student engagement in law enforcement
The Czech Republic will be getting attack helicopters made in Amarillo.
Bell begins production of AH-1Z helicopters for Czech Republic