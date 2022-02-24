Suspect arrested after 13-year-old girl dies from shooting on Mesa Verde Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for murder after a 13-year-old girl was shot and later died this afternoon.

According to officials, on Wednesday, February 23, at around 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched near Mesa Verde on a shooting.

When officers arrived, they met with a man on scene who led them to the girl inside the home.

She had a gun shot wound and was transported to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

18-year-old Leontre Hayes, was arrested for the shooting of this girl and was booked into the Potter County Jail for Murder.

This case is still under investigation.

