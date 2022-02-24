Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could force Panhandle to spend more money in economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Russian troops invade Ukraine, the U.S. is imposing sanctions encouraging Russia to end the invasion.

Today, President Biden imposed sanctions blocking exports of technology to Russia and freezing Russian bank access to foreign financial markets to limit their military and financial capabilities.

But Russia is one of the biggest exporters of oil and natural gas in the world.

“Right now, Russia supply is about 40 percent of the European nation’s supply of oil and natural gas,” said Judy Stark, president of the Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owner’s Association.

According to Triple A, it currently costs just over three dollars locally for a gallon of gas.

Even though the U.S. doesn’t heavily rely on Russian exports, Europe does, so it’ll drive up the global market price for these items which in turn will have us paying more at the pump.

With Europe using only three oil pipelines running from Russia, one being in the Ukraine, political science experts say the absence of one would be detrimental.

“Not only are oil prices already kind of going up and we’re already kind of creeping up before this, coronavirus has led to supply chain issues,” said Christopher Macaulay, Ph.D., political science professor at West Texas A&M University. “Which means if Europe gets cut off from Russian oil, it’s going to be very slow in getting new sources.”

Another area we may be spending money is in the grocery store.

“Ukraine is famous in Europe for producing a lot of food. It’s considered the breadbasket of Europe. It has a lot of wonderful, fertile, and productive agriculture land,” said Macaulay.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.