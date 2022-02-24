Region 16 Education Service Center hosts ‘Path 2 Teaching’, inviting new educators to the classroom

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Path 2 Teaching’ is an event for anyone who has a bachelor’s degree or is working to obtain one who will be interested in becoming an educator.

Participants will learn how to become eligible for hire within a school district in the Panhandle as early as this fall.

The event is on March 3, in-person at Region 16, and online through Zoom.

Registration and refreshments are 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and the program is 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Karla Weatherly, Region16 ESC P-16 Specialist, said that there is a high demand for educators in the classroom.

“Every year we need approximately 500 new teachers,” said Weatherly.

Jennifer Garner, a secondary Math/Computer Science Specialist at Region 16 ESC, went through an alternative certification program herself and said it gives hands-on experience.

“So many of our teachers go through what we consider a traditional teaching path and you’re in the classroom trying to learn best practices. You’re learning it as you’re in the classroom and it’s very much on-the-job training,” said Garner.

Weatherly believes the event will allow people to explore the options of becoming an educator, even if it was not their original plan.

“We are seeing more and more that people go to College and may not choose education as their degree plan but after graduation and they have a degree in some other field they decide I really wish I had become a teacher,” said Weatherly.

Korbin Richardson, Westover Park Junior High teacher, and coach said he never saw himself as teacher.

“When I was a 7th grader education was not something I thought that was going to be my forte or what I eventually did as a profession,” said Richardson.

Richardson went through an alternative certification program to prepare himself for the classroom.

“It gave me a different view on how to approach the classroom, coaching, and education in general,” said Richardson.

Now, coaching and teaching is something that Richardson would consider to be passionate about.

“I’ve been told a long time ago that if you’re a good teacher you’re going to be a good coach, that’s really how I strive to be a good teacher and a good coach,” said Richardson.

Garner said that she feels as if she is constantly impacting students’ lives.

“At the heart of it is always the kids, when you’re thinking about it remember that you are changing the world, you’re affecting those kids every day and that’s where the true joy is,” said Garner.

Seeing her previous students become educators themselves is something Garner enjoys.

“It’s been interesting in the last couple years that I have multiple students that have become math teachers. I think that is what I am so excited about is that they’ve found the passion for teaching too,” said Garner.

Weatherly believes that people can make a difference when becoming a teacher.

“It is a rewarding field where you can feel that every single day I am making a difference in this world,” said Weatherly.

Garner encourages anyone who is interested to attend the event and learn more about gaining certification.

“Anyone who is thinking about being a teacher, do it. It is absolutely the most rewarding career you’ll ever have. I have zero regrets ever becoming a teacher,” said Garner.

For more information on registration for Path 2 Teaching click here.

Region 16 Education Service Center hosts ‘Path 2 Teaching’ inviting new educators to the classroom (Region 16)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.