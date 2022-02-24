Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
Supporters make their way to Washington D.C.
Panhandle prepares for ‘The People’s Convoy’ supporters to pass through I-40, heading to D.C.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has found a dead body in an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 287...
Dead body found in abandoned vehicle near Dumas
South Garfield Fire
Structure fire explosion, multiple vehicles on fire near South Garfield
Photo taken from the scene of the fire
Crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.
$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
More Russian troops moving toward Ukraine at night
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Trayvon Martin in Union Square Wednesday, March 21, 2012...
Trayvon Martin’s mother: ‘Don’t give up’ fight for justice