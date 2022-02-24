Man wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials identified the man as 32-year-old Andres Eutimio Sanchez. He is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

