‘It was kind of suffocating’: Homeowners share their concerns of smoke damage after ‘Cadillac Fire’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service has confirmed the Cadillac Fire that burned 143 acres, damaging four homes and 11 outbuildings is 100 percent contained.

Indian Hill residents now seek help in assessing the invisible damage of smoke from the Cadillac Fire.

“I was very panicked and very scared, it was definitely one of the scariest moments,” said Hannah Bridges, Indian Hill resident. “When we first got here it was pretty smokey so we couldn’t really get a good visual on what was really damaged, what was not, if this was going to be a long term affect.”

Carpet Tech business developer, Theo McGee, said that her heart goes out to the individuals who lost their properties.

“We are so sorry for the loss of property, we hope that the people and animals and pets are safe, we want everyone to be healthy and just know that we are praying for you,” said McGee.

Bridges said the smoke overwhelmed the exterior of her home.

“It was kind of suffocating for a little bit, we were airing everything out. Our house might burn down and luckily it didn’t, but we just didn’t know what was going on.” said Bridges.

State Farm Insurance agent, Jason Chafe, said it is important to contact your insurance company immediately because the effects of smoke can damage walls, furniture, and leave a lingering smell.

“First thing is definitely calling an agent and there’s multiple amazing restoration companies, a lot of us local agents use and that’s another on having a local agent to be able to help you they know the area,” said Chafe.

Chafe believes that reaching out to restoration companies is the next step for residents who could have smoke damage in their homes.

“Let the fear of the fire go away and then go take a reflection on what happened and have someone come and be able to help you,” said Chafe.

McGee said, “You have the option to choose your restoration company based on your preference, Carpet Tech works with all the insurance companies in this area, and we will help you stay on top of the process.”

State Farm suggests looking into replacement cost policies for unrecoverable items.

Chafe said, “Personal property that’s damaged, these things are going to have to be at least looked at to try and be cleaned, but if not cleaned, look at the replacement cost policy, you can get full replacement for your items.”

“We can at least be a shoulder to cry on if nothing else because we understand exactly how people have been displaced and how uncomfortable and how sad and heartbreaking all of this can be,” said McGee.

Fire crews have been patrolling the fire and improved fire lines around the perimeter in the area.

