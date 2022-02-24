Game Wardens enhance patrols for weekend of Canadian River Sand Drags

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Game Wardens are ramping up patrols on the Canadian River for the annual Sand Drags event.

The event takes place at the river just north of Amarillo from February 25 to February 27.

Game Wardens will work with Potter County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to ensure public safety, as a high-volume of visitors are expected during the weekend.

Texas Game Warden PIO Shane Lewis said anyone with an off-highway vehicle must abide by state laws regarding the activity.

“We will be enforcing state laws including safety violations,” said Warden Lewis. “Additionally, anyone who plans on operating a vehicle off the highway for recreational purposes, including ATVs, UTVs, dune buggies, pickup trucks and any other vehicle, will be required to have an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) decal affixed to their vehicle.”

State law requires riders to purchase and attach OHV decal to their ATV/UTV or other off-road vehicle, but riders must also wear proper helmets and eye protection.

The use of seat belts will be enforced if the off-road vehicle is equipped with them.

Warden Lewis encourages the public to be aware of a commonly overlooked safety violation. “

“Most ATV’s are not designed to carry passengers,” said Warden Lewis. “There have been numerous instances in the past, in which there were injuries related to riding double on an ATV, and the operator losing control.”

In regard to age requirements, any ATV/UTV operator younger than 14 years of age cannot operate unless under the direct supervision of a legal guardian, or other adult authorized by their guardian.

