Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in government documents that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft.

The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
Mesa Verda shooting
Suspect arrested after 13-year-old girl dies from shooting on Mesa Verde Drive
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has found a dead body in an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 287...
Dead body found in abandoned vehicle near Dumas
KFDA News at Six
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could force Panhandle to spend more money in economy
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the elite educational background of current justices,...
Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience
crash
VIDEO: Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Supporters make their way to Washington D.C.
Panhandle prepares for ‘The People’s Convoy’ supporters to pass through I-40, heading to D.C.