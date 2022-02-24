Dumas ends 51 season drought, wins Bi-District playoff game

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons (25-6) have been on the hunt for a playoff gold ball for 51 years, and the boys team finally ended their drought on Tuesday.

“We’re all competitive with each other,” said Johnny Reynaga, Dumas senior point guard and captain. “We’re fun. We’re a great group of guys that work hard.”

The UIL 4A Demons defeated Levelland 69-39 advancing to the second round of playoffs for the first time since 1971, the same season Dumas won their last State Championship. On Tuesday, Dumas senior captain and small forward Cristian Kelso led the offense in scoring 22 points and on defense he secured 6 steals.

”Put in the work in the offseason. You know we’ve been doing this since two years really,” said Kelso. “Offseason with football kids and all the track running. All of the things that we did not want to do and we did it and it’s paying off now.”

Dumas boys basketball head coach Randy Ray has led the Demons for four seasons. His goal was to see the Demons win a gold ball. During his tenure, including the recent playoff win, Dumas won 71 games and lost 50. Prior to Ray’s lead role he was the assistant at Dumas.

“To have 70 wins over the course of the last four years, being able to go to the playoffs all four years and have our first gold ball literally since our ‘71 State Championship banner it’s been pretty cool,” said Randy Ray, Dumas boys basketball head coach.

Dumas’ next playoff game, the Area Round, tips off on Friday, February 25 at 6 p.m. against San Elizario (23-10). The Demons have not faced the Eagles since 2013.

