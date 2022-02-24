Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Has Warmer Weather In Sight, But Tracks Another Frigid Night

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Temperatures warmed a bit today into the 40s, but we will promptly tumble back to between 10 and fifteen degrees overnight. Tomorrow will bring highs in the 40s, but a brisk southerly wind will make for a chilly Friday. Winds will drop off for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s, but warmer temps in the low 60s will arrive for Sunday.

