Doppler Dave Has Warmer Weather In Sight, But Tracks Another Frigid Night

Temperatures warmed a bit today into the 40s, but we will promptly tumble back to between 10 and fifteen degrees overnight. Tomorrow will bring highs in the 40s, but a brisk southerly wind will make for a chilly Friday. Winds will drop off for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s, but warmer temps in the low 60s will arrive for Sunday.

