Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Deaf Smith County officials investigating burglary involving stolen firearms

The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary that involves several firearms...
The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary that involves several firearms stolen on Thursday, Feb. 17.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary that involves several firearms stolen on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to officials, the burglary happened at County Road GG where a combination of rifles and pistols were stolen.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at (806) 344-2583.

Any information leading to an arrest will receive a reward of up to $1000.

***CRIME OF THE WEEK*** If you have any information about this or any other unsolved crime, call Deaf Smith County...

Posted by Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
Mesa Verda shooting
Victim dies after shooting on Mesa Verde Drive
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo police find car involved in hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold weather continues, possible patches of snow

Latest News

‘It was kind of suffocating’: Homeowners share their concerns of smoke damage after ‘Cadillac...
‘It was kind of suffocating’: Homeowners share their concerns of smoke damage after ‘Cadillac Fire’
Mesa Verda shooting
Victim dies after shooting on Mesa Verde Drive
KFDA News at Six
AmTech’s 911 Call Center increases student engagement in law enforcement
The Czech Republic will be getting attack helicopters made in Amarillo.
Bell begins production of AH-1Z helicopters for Czech Republic