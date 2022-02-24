Deaf Smith County officials investigating burglary involving stolen firearms

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary that involves several firearms stolen on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to officials, the burglary happened at County Road GG where a combination of rifles and pistols were stolen.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at (806) 344-2583.

Any information leading to an arrest will receive a reward of up to $1000.

***CRIME OF THE WEEK*** If you have any information about this or any other unsolved crime, call Deaf Smith County... Posted by Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

