Deaf Smith County officials investigating burglary involving stolen firearms
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary that involves several firearms stolen on Thursday, Feb. 17.
According to officials, the burglary happened at County Road GG where a combination of rifles and pistols were stolen.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at (806) 344-2583.
Any information leading to an arrest will receive a reward of up to $1000.
