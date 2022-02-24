Dalhart potato farm releases statement following action from U.S. Department of Labor

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Management of the Dalhart potato farm punished by the U.S Department of Labor has released more information about the situation and measures it has taken to prevent it from happening again.

Blaine Larsen Farms said it was not aware of overtime pay requirements for certain workers and paid those employees more than one point three million dollars to correct the mistake.

It also said it has hired outside management consultants and moved to correct things like errors in reporting COVID-19 cases and unlicensed bus drivers.

