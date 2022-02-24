Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data.

Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000.

Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last November, right before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also falling. The Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently about 53,000 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals – about a third of the number of patients hospitalized in January.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
Mesa Verda shooting
Suspect arrested after 13-year-old girl dies from shooting on Mesa Verde Drive
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has found a dead body in an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 287...
Dead body found in abandoned vehicle near Dumas
KFDA News at Six
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could force Panhandle to spend more money in economy
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the elite educational background of current justices,...
Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience
crash
VIDEO: Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Supporters make their way to Washington D.C.
Panhandle prepares for ‘The People’s Convoy’ supporters to pass through I-40, heading to D.C.