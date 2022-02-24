City of Amarillo repairing water main break near S. Soncy Road
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is repairing a water main break near S. Soncy Road.
According to the release, the repair will create interruptions in the water service for some customers from 3600 S. Soncy Road to 4400 S. Soncy Road.
The repairs are expected to be completed by 8:30 p.m. today.
Below are the customers who will be impacted by the water main break:
- Remington Place Apartments
- Pak -A- Sak
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- First Bank of Texas
- Orange Fitness
- Great Clips
- Topical Cafe
- Sakura Japanese Restaurant
- Secret Place
DPS has one southbound lane closed for construction.
