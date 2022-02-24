City of Amarillo repairing water main break near S. Soncy Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is repairing a water main break near S. Soncy Road.

According to the release, the repair will create interruptions in the water service for some customers from 3600 S. Soncy Road to 4400 S. Soncy Road.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 8:30 p.m. today.

Below are the customers who will be impacted by the water main break:

Remington Place Apartments

Pak -A- Sak

Academy Sports and Outdoors

First Bank of Texas

Orange Fitness

Great Clips

Topical Cafe

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Secret Place

DPS has one southbound lane closed for construction.

