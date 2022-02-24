Who's Hiring?
Childress senior Collin Bishop named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

Bishop ranks first in the 2022 class with a 4.0 GPA
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a senior that led the Childress football team to an undefeated regular season. Meet Collin Bishop.

The senior has played many positions from quarterback to defensive back, but he’s always been a leader on the field and his passion started with his dad.

“He said Bobcats are down three with three seconds left and he goes dad drops back and throws it deep,” said Bishop. “I’m two-years-old standing there in my diaper and catch it and run it to the bathroom, so football has always ran in my family and I love it.”

Bishop holds a 4.0 GPA, is first in his class and is Vice President of Student Council and NHS. Plus he’s the founder of Chess Club, a sport he likes playing because it’s strategic like being quarterback.

“It’s funny, in chess you really do manipulate the player you’re going against and his moves,” said Bishop. “It’s almost like in a football game. It’s all a mental game and that’s football and that’s chess.”

The Trinity football commit likes the coaches and has a chance to start at strong safety early on, but the academics played a major factor.

“I want to go and be a doctor. You know we have a great hospital in Childress,” said Bishop. “You know, ultimately I want to work there, I want to bring my kids back home to play on the field that I played on and kind of carry on the Bishop legacy there.”

Congratulations to Collin Bishop on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

