Another Cold Morning

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another very cold morning on Thursday with lows in the single digits. A northeast wind will blow at 10-20 miles per hour at times making wind chills in the negative numbers around daybreak. Highs should finally rise above freezing, at least for a bit, in the afternoon and a warming trend will follow through the weekend. No precipitation in sight other than a few possible snowflakes early Thursday.

