Another Cold Morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another very cold morning on Thursday with lows in the single digits. A northeast wind will blow at 10-20 miles per hour at times making wind chills in the negative numbers around daybreak. Highs should finally rise above freezing, at least for a bit, in the afternoon and a warming trend will follow through the weekend. No precipitation in sight other than a few possible snowflakes early Thursday.

