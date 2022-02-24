AmTech’s 911 Call Center increases student engagement in law enforcement

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement students at AmTech Career Academy have a new tool in their classroom to help them land a job in the field after-graduation.

Amtech students are making use of their new 911 simulator call center preparing to help those in emergency situations.

AmTech staff worked for two years to have this call center giving students a jumpstart to work in the career field.

“We know Amarillo is short some of their emergency telecommunicators,” said Greg Cearley, AmTech Law and Public Services Instructor. “It’s a great way to bridge the gap between an 18 year old and 21-year-old because at 21, that’s when they can go into the police academy.”

The simulator has 1000 scenarios students can play out as a caller and as a dispatcher.

Once they complete 40 hours in the program, they can be certified as an emergency telecommunicator.

“It’s hard to imagine what the actual job is like, and so the AmTech facility its gonna make it to where those folks get that training before they ever get out and to through the licensing training to get the actual job,” said Hank Blanchard, chief deputy at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

With the 911 call center already in place, AmTech professionals soon hope to connect those calls to their virtual reality headset so students can heave an immersive experience working in law enforcement.

“It helps a lot getting hands on, kind of forming your own opinions and the idea is that law enforcement or public service more concrete making sure it’s what I want to go into,” said Reagan Dunn, young professional at AmTech Career Academy.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.