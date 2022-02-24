Amarillo Public Library are offering free tax assistance for eligible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library North Branch has partnered with Panhandle Community Services to offer free tax assistance for those who are eligible.

Amarillo Public Library will be available to assist those who are 65 and older.

The Librarian at the North Branch, Shaun McDonald says tax preparers who are volunteers have been properly trained and have passed the IRS certification exam for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs.

Services are provided through appointments only through April 9.

To book an appointment, call the North Branch Library at (806) 381-7931.

Services are offered, Monday afternoons and evenings, Wednesday afternoons and Saturday afternoons.

Below is a list of things to bring for tax assistance:

In order to have taxes prepared, individuals must bring the following documents that apply:

Proof of identification (photo ID, driver license, state-issued ID, passport, military ID, tribal ID)

Social Security cards or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for yourself, your spouse and your dependents or anyone else on your return

Birth dates for you, your spouse, and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099- MISC) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

Married filing joint: both spouses must be present with proper documentation to complete a tax return

Total paid for day-care provider and the day-care provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements.

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available, and all other tax-related documents

