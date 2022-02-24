Amarillo Parks and Rec hosting tree giveaway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Parks and Recreational Department with the Apache Corporation is providing trees for free to the community on March 4.

The park-and-go event will take place at the PARD office on Johnson St. starting at 6:00 p.m. until all the trees are gone.

There is a limit of one tree per car, while supplies last.

“PARD was able to host a similar tree giveaway in February 2021, and it was a tremendous success,” said PARD Assistant Director Kristen Wolbach. “Thanks to the generosity of the Apache Corporation and the commitment of our team, PARD is again able to provide a valuable natural resource to the Amarillo community. This will help beautify Amarillo neighborhoods and provide habitat for wildlife.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.