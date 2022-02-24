Who's Hiring?
5A No. 5 Amarillo High to face playoff rival No. 11 Mansfield Timberview Friday

Regional Semifinal: Friday at 4 p.m. vs. Mansfield Timberview in Wichita Falls
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 5A No. 5 Amarillo High Lady Sandies (30-5) have a tough task ahead of them in the Regional Semifinal. AHS is matched up with No. 11 Mansfield Timberview.

Amarillo High’s height gives the Lady Sandies an edge, but despite size the playoff rivals match up really well.

”They beat us last time on the buzzer beater to go to the State Tournament,” said Jeff Williams, Amarillo High girls basketball head coach. “This is an exciting time for us to have another opportunity to play a really good team. They’re athletic. They’ve got a really high level player that we have to really focus on, but I like our chances. I like the way our kids connect and I like the way they carry out a game plan.”

The Lady Sandies and Wolves tipoff the Regional Semifinal on Friday, February 25 at 4 p.m. in Wichita Falls’ Kay Yeager Coliseum. Two years ago, Timberview defeated AHS by two points 51-49 in the Regional Final.

16 teams remain in the 5A high school girls basketball playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

