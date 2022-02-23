Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Victim dies after shooting on Mesa Verde Drive

Mesa Verda shooting
Mesa Verda shooting(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The victim of the shooting at a home on Mesa Verde Drive has died.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man was at the house giving CPR to the victim and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not released the age of the victim, but say she was a juvenile.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo Police: Reward increased for tips on suspect in hit and run that injured 2 women
A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo home caused by homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo police find car involved in hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized

Latest News

The Czech Republic will be getting attack helicopters made in Amarillo.
Bell begins production of AH-1Z helicopters for Czech Republic
The Texas A&M Forest Services says the Cadillac Fire is now 100 percent contained.
‘Cadillac Fire’ damaging 4 homes, 11 outbuildings now 100% contained
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021