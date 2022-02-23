Victim dies after shooting on Mesa Verde Drive
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The victim of the shooting at a home on Mesa Verde Drive has died.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a man was at the house giving CPR to the victim and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police have not released the age of the victim, but say she was a juvenile.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
