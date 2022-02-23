OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cadillac Fire that started in between Amarillo and Bushland is now 98 percent contained.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spanned 143 acres. Crews will be monitoring the fire overnight.
According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, four homes and 11 outbuildings have been damaged.
There were no reported injuries.
Xcel Energy and Atmos cut power to the area, and the power has been restored today.
The Indian Hills area was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.
The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center also evacuated the animals due to the fire.
