OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cadillac Fire that started in between Amarillo and Bushland is now 98 percent contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spanned 143 acres. Crews will be monitoring the fire overnight.

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, four homes and 11 outbuildings have been damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

Xcel Energy and Atmos cut power to the area, and the power has been restored today.

The Indian Hills area was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

Thanks to all the agencies and community members who came out to support us in fighting the Indian Hills fire tonight....

Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Monday, February 21, 2022

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center also evacuated the animals due to the fire.

Thank you to everyone calling to check on us. We are aware of the large grass fire near us and have evacuated all the...

Posted by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Monday, February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

