Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Just devastating’: 4 structures damaged after fire in downtown square Memphis

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Memphis residents and crews are cleaning up the debris after multiple structure fires that hit downtown square in Memphis yesterday afternoon.

Crews received calls yesterday at around 4:00 p.m. about a structure fire in the downtown square area.

The fire started off in one store and spread due the south west winds carrying the flames over four of the historic buildings downtown.

“Just devastating fire burning down our history, our old part of Memphis,” said Victoria Davis, Memphis ISD staff.

Her family lived here since the 1890′s forming the city seeing the buildings serve multiple purposes.

“It used to be the land furniture company and they used to have a restaurant but before that it was a hotel,” said Davis.

Multiple fire departments helped Memphis clear the flames and locals helped out as well.

“There were a lot of farmers that brought tankers trucks in. We had like four tanker trucks,” said James Edwards, emergency management coordinator for Hall County.

According to city officials, the cause of the fire was an electrical shortage and stated the buildings are a complete loss.

Both crews and locals helped battle the fire until 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Police lights
Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman dead after head-on crash near Quay County

Latest News

Many neighbors in the Indian Hills Subdivision are sharing their emotional reactions to the...
Neighbors react to Cadillac Fire that burned 4 homes, 11 other structures
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids Inc receives $1 million donation for Rockrose Sports Park
Cimarron County grass fire
Grass fires in Cimarron County, Ochiltree County now contained
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire on South Bivins...
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigating cause of house fire on South Bivins