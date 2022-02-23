‘Just devastating’: 4 structures damaged after fire in downtown square Memphis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Memphis residents and crews are cleaning up the debris after multiple structure fires that hit downtown square in Memphis yesterday afternoon.

Crews received calls yesterday at around 4:00 p.m. about a structure fire in the downtown square area.

The fire started off in one store and spread due the south west winds carrying the flames over four of the historic buildings downtown.

“Just devastating fire burning down our history, our old part of Memphis,” said Victoria Davis, Memphis ISD staff.

Her family lived here since the 1890′s forming the city seeing the buildings serve multiple purposes.

“It used to be the land furniture company and they used to have a restaurant but before that it was a hotel,” said Davis.

Multiple fire departments helped Memphis clear the flames and locals helped out as well.

“There were a lot of farmers that brought tankers trucks in. We had like four tanker trucks,” said James Edwards, emergency management coordinator for Hall County.

According to city officials, the cause of the fire was an electrical shortage and stated the buildings are a complete loss.

Both crews and locals helped battle the fire until 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

