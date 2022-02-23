Who's Hiring?
Gruver and Amarillo High girls advance to Regional Semifinals, Bi-District boys are done

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dimmitt, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls and boys basketball is finally in playoffs, and many of the Texas Panhandle teams advanced including a few defending State Champions and number 1-ranked teams.

TUESDAY SCORES

Girls Bi-District

Class 5A

Lub. Cooper 50, Amarillo High 62

Randall 47, Lub. Monterey 74

Class 4A

Canyon 44, Levelland 37 (OVERTIME)

Class 3A

Canadian 51, Shallowater 45

Bushland 38, Idalou 70

Class 2A

Gruver 50, Panhandle 32

Wellington 55, Clarendon 23

Class 1A

S-Earth 26, Nazareth 63

Valley 60, Miami 24

Boys Bi-District

Class 5A

Amarillo High 56, Lub. Cooper 29

Abilene Wylie 47, Tascosa 56

Randall 46, Abilene Cooper 45

Class 4A

Canyon 62, Snyder 37

Levelland 39, Dumas 69

Hereford 54, Big Spring 43

Lubbock Estacado 88, Borger 52

Class 3A

Spearman 43, Tulia 67

Shallowater 87, Canadian 41

Class 2A

Shamrock 57, Gruver 77

Lockney 39, Vega 56

Farwell 72, Floydada 59

Class 1A

Happy 36, S-Earth 58

Follett 42, Silverton 59

Texline 101, Hart 33

Hedley 68, Miami 55

Booker 58, Groom 41

