Gruver and Amarillo High girls advance to Regional Semifinals, Bi-District boys are done
Dimmitt, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls and boys basketball is finally in playoffs, and many of the Texas Panhandle teams advanced including a few defending State Champions and number 1-ranked teams.
TUESDAY SCORES
Girls Bi-District
Class 5A
Lub. Cooper 50, Amarillo High 62
Randall 47, Lub. Monterey 74
Class 4A
Canyon 44, Levelland 37 (OVERTIME)
Class 3A
Canadian 51, Shallowater 45
Bushland 38, Idalou 70
Class 2A
Gruver 50, Panhandle 32
Wellington 55, Clarendon 23
Class 1A
S-Earth 26, Nazareth 63
Valley 60, Miami 24
Boys Bi-District
Class 5A
Amarillo High 56, Lub. Cooper 29
Abilene Wylie 47, Tascosa 56
Randall 46, Abilene Cooper 45
Class 4A
Canyon 62, Snyder 37
Levelland 39, Dumas 69
Hereford 54, Big Spring 43
Lubbock Estacado 88, Borger 52
Class 3A
Spearman 43, Tulia 67
Shallowater 87, Canadian 41
Class 2A
Shamrock 57, Gruver 77
Lockney 39, Vega 56
Farwell 72, Floydada 59
Class 1A
Happy 36, S-Earth 58
Follett 42, Silverton 59
Texline 101, Hart 33
Hedley 68, Miami 55
Booker 58, Groom 41
