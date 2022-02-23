Gruver and Amarillo High girls advance to Regional Semifinals, Bi-District boys are done

Demons beat Levelland 69-39 to secure our program’s first gold ball in 51 years! Words cannot express how proud I am of this group of kids, our coaches and the City of Dumas. #TrustTheProcess



Kelso: 22 pts, 6 stl

J. Reynaga: 12 pts, 5 ast

M. Reynaga: 10 pts



Season Record: 25-6 pic.twitter.com/e8l8QW76s9