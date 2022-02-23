Four Tascosa Rebels sign college football commitment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels honored four football players for signing day, including a Division I commitment to the Big 12.

Offensive linemand Brooks Leinen will attend Texas Tech University as a preferred walk-on. The West Texas A&M Buffs signed two Rebels, L’Travion Brown who will start at special teams and defensive lineman Brandon Barnes. Offensive lineman Kenyon Vigil will play for Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.

