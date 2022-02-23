Who's Hiring?
Four Tascosa Rebels sign college football commitment

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:08 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels honored four football players for signing day, including a Division I commitment to the Big 12.

Offensive linemand Brooks Leinen will attend Texas Tech University as a preferred walk-on. The West Texas A&M Buffs signed two Rebels, L’Travion Brown who will start at special teams and defensive lineman Brandon Barnes. Offensive lineman Kenyon Vigil will play for Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

