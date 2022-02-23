FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold weather continues, possible patches of snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures remained in the 20s today and will plunge once again tonight.

By tomorrow morning, lows will be between zero and 5 degrees with wind chills in the -5 to -15 range prompting a Wind Chill Advisory for much of the area.

First Alert (KFDA)

We recommend treating the cold seriously until we begin to see improvements tomorrow afternoon as highs climb above freezing.

2/23 Overnight lows (KFDA)

A few patches of light snow are possible overnight, but any effects should be minimal.

2/24 Moisture Chances (KFDA)

We recommend placing blankets and provisions in your vehicle in case of a stranding. In that case, call for help to come to you instead of venturing out in the harsh and dangerous cold. You should also provide extra care for animals and check on people you know that might need help staying warm.

