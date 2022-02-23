Doppler Dave Tracks Another Round Of Bitterly Cold Temperatures

Temperatures remained below freezing today and will plunge overnight once again. Lows are expected to be between zero and five degrees with wind chills around -10. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and folks are encouraged to treat the cold seriously and be dressed for the elements first thing tomorrow. A few light snow showers may occur in parts of the area late tonight, but little impact is expected. Conditions will improve by tomorrow afternoon with lighter winds and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

