Do Try This At Home: Make Your Own Borax Snowflakes!

This week’s Do Try This At Home shows you step-by-step on how to make your own borax snowflakes!

After a couple month hiatus from Holiday season, time-off, Adrian getting sick with Covid and being out for weeks, we are happy to be back with science experiments with the Don Harrington Center! Tune in weekly to Second Cup on Monday mornings to see new science experiments you can do at home!

