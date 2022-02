CLOVIS, N.M (KFDA) - A community listening session on the vision for a regional behavioral health facility in Roosevelt County will take place on Friday.

The session begins at 11:30 a.m. inside the North Annex of the Clovis Carver Library.

Reservations are required. RSVP to info@initiumhealth.org.

Community Listening Session (Roosevelt County)

