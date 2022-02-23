Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo Police: Reward increased for tips on suspect in hit and run that injured 2 women
A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo home caused by homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots

Latest News

Authorities say the suspect was the mother's Uber rideshare driver. (WGCL, KENNETH ANDERSON,...
Pregnant woman shot by Uber driver in Georgia, police say
Community Listening Session
Community Listening Session on behavioral health facility to take place in Clovis
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested