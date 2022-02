AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Services says the Cadillac Fire is now 100 percent contained.

The fire left four homes and 11 outbuildings damaged, spanning to be 143 acres.

Crews are now focusing on improving the firelines around the perimeter.

Final Update: the #CadillacFire in Potter County is 143 acres and 100% contained. Fire crews patrolled the fire this morning and also worked to improve firelines around the perimeter. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 23, 2022

