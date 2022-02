AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Very cold temperatures to start the day Wednesday. Single-digit lows around daybreak, and north winds around 10-20 mph will lead to wind chills around -10 degrees. Highs in the afternoon will be only in the mid-20s. A very show warm-up will follow and the Panhandle will be back in the 70s next.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.