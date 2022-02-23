As we head into Wednesday, morning lows are down in the single digits, but thanks to breezy winds out of the northeast, wind chills are likely to drop down into the range of -5 to -20 this morning, which is dangerous levels of cold. For the day today, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a small possibility of wintry mix, light snow and sleet in the southeast corner of the area. Highs will likely only reach into the 20s at their highest and winds aren’t likely to let up, prompting concerns over the bitter cold all day.

