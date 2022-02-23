Who's Hiring?
Bell begins production of AH-1Z helicopters for Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will be getting attack helicopters made in Amarillo.
The Czech Republic will be getting attack helicopters made in Amarillo.((Photo by: Anthony Boyer))
By Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Czech Republic will be getting attack helicopters made in Amarillo.

Bell announced today it has started building the AH-1Z Viper choppers in its facilities near the Rick Husband International Airport. It is already building UH-1Y utility helicopters in Amarillo for the Czech Republic.

According to a news release, it’s a natural fit because the craft share almost eighty five percent of their parts.

Bell is also building Vipers in Amarillo for the U.S. Marines and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

