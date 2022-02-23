Bell begins production of AH-1Z helicopters for Czech Republic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Czech Republic will be getting attack helicopters made in Amarillo.

Bell announced today it has started building the AH-1Z Viper choppers in its facilities near the Rick Husband International Airport. It is already building UH-1Y utility helicopters in Amarillo for the Czech Republic.

According to a news release, it’s a natural fit because the craft share almost eighty five percent of their parts.

Bell is also building Vipers in Amarillo for the U.S. Marines and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

