Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police find car involved in hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized

Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say they found the car involved in the hit-and-run that left two women hospitalized.

The case remains under investigation by the APD Traffic Investigation Unit.

The incident happened around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing the street when they were hit by a white SUV. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials offered a $2,000 reward for tips on the suspect or the suspect’s SUV.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo Police: Reward increased for tips on suspect in hit and run that injured 2 women
A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo home caused by homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots

Latest News

Community Listening Session
Community Listening Session on behavioral health facility to take place in Clovis
Twins born at UMC on 2-22-22
Twin boys born at UMC on 2-22-22
Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
Many neighbors in the Indian Hills Subdivision are sharing their emotional reactions to the...
Neighbors react to Cadillac Fire that burned 4 homes, 11 other structures