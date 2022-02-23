Amarillo police find car involved in hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say they found the car involved in the hit-and-run that left two women hospitalized.

The case remains under investigation by the APD Traffic Investigation Unit.

The incident happened around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing the street when they were hit by a white SUV. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials offered a $2,000 reward for tips on the suspect or the suspect’s SUV.

