2 Caprock teammates signs to OPSU football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns are sending two football players to Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

The Aggies are adding 6′4″ wide receiver and tight end Kobi Hill and 6′2″ outside wide receiver Nathan Cantrell.

It’s been a life-long friendship and dream that continues at OPSU.

”Well Nate has been my best friend for two years now and he’s really just been a big motivational factor. He brought me to practices, he forced me out of bed in the morning so this is really what we’ve all wanted to do,” said Kobi Hill. “We’ve been best friends for so long now and to have someone go to the same school as you and just to be able to have him with you the whole time to hold you down means a lot.”

