Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Special Olympics asking for volunteers to help with annual Healthy Athletes Clinic

Student athletes from Midwestern State University and Special Olympics Texas athletes joined...
Student athletes from Midwestern State University and Special Olympics Texas athletes joined forces Friday.  (Source: Special Olympics Texas Facebook)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Alyssa Riggs
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Special Olympics Texas is seeking volunteers to help host it’s annual Healthy Athletes Clinic.

The clinic will take place on Saturday Feb. 26, at Advo Companies, Inc. from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event will be offering free health screenings and follow up care along with free glasses, sports goggles, COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 booster shots and Flu shots.

The COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and Flu shots are free and the event open to the public.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact J’Nette Thorne at jthorne@sotx or (806) 939-1631.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Police lights
Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman dead after head-on crash near Quay County

Latest News

The Curry County Prevention Team is now offering Deterra pouches for residents.
Curry County offers Deterra pouches for unused or unwanted drug prescriptions
Cimarron County grass fire
Grass fires in Cimarron County, Ochiltree County now contained
More than $1 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl is off the streets after a traffic...
More than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets after traffic stop in Oldham County
A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo home caused by homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes