Special Olympics asking for volunteers to help with annual Healthy Athletes Clinic
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Special Olympics Texas is seeking volunteers to help host it’s annual Healthy Athletes Clinic.
The clinic will take place on Saturday Feb. 26, at Advo Companies, Inc. from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The event will be offering free health screenings and follow up care along with free glasses, sports goggles, COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 booster shots and Flu shots.
The COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and Flu shots are free and the event open to the public.
If you’re interested in volunteering, contact J’Nette Thorne at jthorne@sotx or (806) 939-1631.
