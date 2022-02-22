Who's Hiring?
Officials: Fire at Amarillo home caused by homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes

A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according...
A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according to the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office.(MGN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according to the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the fire at a house on South Garfield near Southeast 16th Avenue.

The fire was considered under control within seven minutes, and no one was injured.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental.

Officials say the homeowner was trying to thaw frozen pipes from the outside of the house with an electric heat gun. This caused the fire to start and spread through the wall into the bathroom.

The Amarillo Fire Department says never place a heating source too close to the home or leave it unattended when trying to thaw frozen pipes.

