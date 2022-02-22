Who's Hiring?
OFFICIALS: 7 structures confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a wildfire between Amarillo and Bushland.

According to officials, seven structures have been damaged and crews are mopping up the area.

Xcel Energy and Atmos Energy have cut the power to avoid more fires in the area.

The fire is in the area of I-40 and Dowell and Indian Hill Road. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is an estimated 128.8 acres and is 60% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service says that forward progression has stopped and air support has been called in to assist.

The Canyon Fire Department says the Indian Hills area is being evacuated. The City of Amarillo says the Church at Bushland is available for those who need to evacuate. Red Cross is currently on the scene.

TxDOT has confirmed that Loop 335 has reopened.

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has also evacuated the animals due to the fire.

Thank you to everyone calling to check on us. We are aware of the large grass fire near us and have evacuated all the...

Posted by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Monday, February 21, 2022

The Sheriff's Office and Potter Fire are working a grass fire in the area of I40 and Dowell and Indian Hill road. AVOID THIS AREA DO NOT GO TO LOOK!! Emergency vehicles are in route and need the space!

Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Monday, February 21, 2022

