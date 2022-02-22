Who's Hiring?
Neighbors react to Cadillac Fire that burned 4 homes, 11 other structures

Many neighbors in the Indian Hills Subdivision are sharing their emotional reactions to the Cadillac Fire that burned four homes and 11 other structures.(KFDA)
By Hannah Franklin
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Many neighbors in the Indian Hills Subdivision are sharing their emotional reactions to the Cadillac Fire that burned four homes and 11 other structures.

While the fire burned 15 structures, some people who live in the neighborhood say it came dangerously close to their homes, even reaching their front door.

“It was a blessing from God. God totally protected us,” said Brittaney Bailey, resident of Indian Hills Subdivision. “It was up to our front porch all the way around our house.”

The fire forced evacuations in the Indian Hills area, causing many people to leave not knowing if they would return to their home.

“It was very overwhelming not knowing if we were going to come to our home because we have a lot of sentimental items in our home,” said Simone Buys, resident of Indian Hills Subdivision.

“I turned around and I saw the flames across the street from my house, and I was like ‘Oh, no! No!’ and I ran back to the car, and my kids were creaming and crying, and we just left,” said Bailey.

Multiple agencies responded to help control the fire, included crews from the Fort Worth Fire and Rescue Teams. Throughout the day, crews were monitoring hotspots.

“You know, we always talk about how you’re never going to be in that situation, but it happens so quickly,” said Bailey. “And without them, our house would have been a total loss.”

At the last update, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire spanned 143 acres. There were no reported injuries.

