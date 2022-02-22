Who's Hiring?
More than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets after traffic stop in Oldham County

More than $1 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl is off the streets after a traffic...
More than $1 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl is off the streets after a traffic stop in Oldham County Saturday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - More than $1 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl is off the streets after a traffic stop in Oldham County Saturday.

DPS officials say a trooper stopped a 2021 Jeep Compass traveling east on I-40 near Wildorado for a traffic violation when the trooper found multiple plastic bags of meth and suspected fentanyl tablets inside the trunk.

According to street value estimates, the drugs are worth more than $1 million.

The driver, 30-year-old Kendall Jouett, and passenger, 24-year-old Armani Rose, both from Cincinnati, Ohio, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Oldham County Jail.

DPS officials say the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Cincinnati, Ohio.

