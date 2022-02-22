Maverick Boys and Girls Club registration available for Spring Break Camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Maverick Boys and Girls Club has opened registration for its upcoming spring break camp.
The theme for this year is “Welcome to Hollywood” and will be held from March 14, through March 19.
The cost to register is $50 per child and is first come first serve.
Maverick is expecting the openings to fill fast.
To register online, click here.
