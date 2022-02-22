Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Police lights
Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Crews are responding to a grass fire in the Bushland area.
Multiple crews responded to grass fire in Deaf Smith County, 100% contained
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman dead after head-on crash near Quay County

Latest News

Officials say five adults found dead in a Colorado apartment likely died of unintentional...
Baby found alive after parents, 3 others die from fentanyl-laced drugs
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Memphis Fire Department
Crews responding to multiple structure fires in Hall County