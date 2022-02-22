Kids Inc receives $1 million donation for Rockrose Sports Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Kids Inc incorporation has received another donation for the Rockrose Sports Park this morning.

Toot’n Totum donated $1 million bringing the total of donations to $7 million from Toot’n Totum.

The President of Kids Inc, Jimmy Lackey stated the funding goal for the sports park is around 30 percent after this donation.

He also wanted to thank the Panhandle community for stepping up to help fund the project.

Below we have Jerry Branch who discussed the donation project for Kids Inc:

